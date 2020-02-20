ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 668.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $308.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.82.

ServiceNow stock opened at $357.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.32. The company has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.85, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.36. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $362.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.36, for a total value of $416,320.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,307,332.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Schneider sold 1,824 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.02, for a total value of $629,316.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,841,644.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,998 shares of company stock valued at $36,475,888. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

