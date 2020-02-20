Shelly Marie Chadwick Sells 2,890 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Stock

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $159,123.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,377 shares in the company, valued at $185,937.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE TKR opened at $52.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.35. Timken Co has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Timken had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $896.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,168,000 after acquiring an additional 64,489 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,134,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,177,000 after acquiring an additional 139,537 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,600,000 after acquiring an additional 120,776 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,744,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,214,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 4.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,506,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after acquiring an additional 65,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.