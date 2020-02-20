Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ship Finance International’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Ship Finance International stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.20. Ship Finance International has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.31 million. Ship Finance International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ship Finance International will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ship Finance International by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,397 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 169,965 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ship Finance International by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 158,551 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ship Finance International by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 252,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 133,356 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ship Finance International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Ship Finance International in the 4th quarter valued at about $838,000. Institutional investors own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

