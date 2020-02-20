Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,023.00

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,023 ($26.61) and last traded at GBX 1,989 ($26.16), with a volume of 575612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,845 ($24.27).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,160 ($28.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,770 ($23.28) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,695 ($22.30) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,898.50 ($24.97).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion and a PE ratio of 24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,862.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,829.66.

About Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.