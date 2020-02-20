Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Now Covered by Benchmark

Investment analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPR. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $100.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.06.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,569.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

