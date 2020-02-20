Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Hits New 12-Month High at $174.08

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $174.08 and last traded at $172.83, with a volume of 284180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $172.52.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of -83.74 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.98.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,176,758.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,118,821.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total transaction of $478,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,042 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,827 shares of company stock worth $8,003,783. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Splunk by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,192,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $478,124,000 after purchasing an additional 205,113 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 19.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,527 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $199,010,000 after purchasing an additional 280,294 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Splunk by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $217,582,000 after purchasing an additional 552,172 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Splunk by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,344,429 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $201,355,000 after purchasing an additional 548,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 31.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,137,268 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $134,038,000 after purchasing an additional 273,075 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

