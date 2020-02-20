Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Holdings Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spotify were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spotify by 10,018.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,113 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Spotify by 990.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 460,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,534,000 after purchasing an additional 418,560 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Spotify by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 219,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,069,000 after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in Spotify by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,200,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Spotify by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,412,000 after purchasing an additional 51,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $143.36 on Thursday. Spotify has a 1 year low of $110.57 and a 1 year high of $161.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of -64.58 and a beta of 1.92.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Spotify from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Spotify from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

