SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Buckingham Research

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Buckingham Research from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.64% from the stock’s current price.

SPXC has been the topic of several other research reports. Vertical Research cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SPX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.45. SPX has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.75 million. SPX had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 27.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of SPX stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,273,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 2,192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPX in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

