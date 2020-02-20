SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $73.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

Shares of SSNC opened at $65.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.59.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 72 shares of company stock worth $4,373. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 25,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

