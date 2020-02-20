Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Stealth BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

Shares of MITO stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $75.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $20.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Stealth BioTherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

