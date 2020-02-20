Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Hold Rating for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00.

TXRH has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $66.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,553,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $459,074,000 after purchasing an additional 308,212 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $780,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 10.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 25.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

