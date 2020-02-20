Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,810 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,307,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,342,000 after buying an additional 531,049 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the fourth quarter valued at about $891,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 831,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 44,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMFG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1655 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

