Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stake Lessened by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter worth $99,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 10.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health stock opened at $66.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.34, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.48. Syneos Health Inc has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $67.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.51.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.