SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 225,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $19,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in SYSCO by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SYSCO by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SYSCO by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SYSCO by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,049,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,080 shares of company stock worth $11,361,954 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $76.20 on Thursday. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $65.24 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day moving average is $79.19. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

