Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. CIBC set a $73.00 price target on Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tc Pipelines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

TRP opened at $57.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.67. Tc Pipelines Lp has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.612 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.04%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

