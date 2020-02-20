TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on TechTarget from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $777.95 million, a PE ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 51,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $1,503,892.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,648 shares in the company, valued at $760,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,534,559. 18.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 735.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

