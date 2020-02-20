TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,510 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in TEGNA by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,928,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,373,000 after acquiring an additional 56,221 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 291.2% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 69,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 51,748 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 414,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 551,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra increased their target price on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.01 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 20.43%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

