Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $116.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TDOC. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from to in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of TDOC opened at $117.36 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $119.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.84 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.47.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $163,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.