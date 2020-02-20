Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target dropped by Deutsche Bank from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TEX. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17. Terex has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $38.57. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Terex had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Terex will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Also, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $148,713.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 518 shares of company stock valued at $14,455 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Terex by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Terex by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 165,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

