Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $730.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $325.00 to $730.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential downside of 20.43% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. New Street Research lowered Tesla to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tesla from $553.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.47.

TSLA opened at $917.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.51. Tesla has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $968.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $606.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk bought 13,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $767.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,379.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total value of $126,333.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at $9,006,700.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,673 shares of company stock worth $7,498,677. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

