Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Textron by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,091,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 747,769 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Textron by 29.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,487,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,820,000 after purchasing an additional 341,641 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 19.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 904,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,285,000 after purchasing an additional 144,791 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Textron by 21.0% during the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 659,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,287,000 after purchasing an additional 114,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Textron by 22.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 584,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,617,000 after purchasing an additional 105,771 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.72. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

