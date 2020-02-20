Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6.9% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,910,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 123,428 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,757,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,803,000 after buying an additional 124,232 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 846,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,617,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 43.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 798,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,436,000 after buying an additional 243,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 670,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000,000 after buying an additional 64,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on TRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $82.02 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12-month low of $52.34 and a 12-month high of $82.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.98.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.