Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,859 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Total by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Total by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,314 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 6.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TOT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

NYSE TOT opened at $48.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.93. Total SA has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $58.82.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.606 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

In other news, Director S.A. Total bought 100,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $890,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,152,078 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,004.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

