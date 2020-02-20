TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,307,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,927,000 after purchasing an additional 445,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,998,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,420,000 after purchasing an additional 90,185 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 634,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,163,000 after purchasing an additional 79,798 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 70,084 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,507,000 after purchasing an additional 68,282 shares during the period.

In related news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $314,304.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,356,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $44.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.66. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.93 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.59.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

