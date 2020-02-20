TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TCBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $34.49 and a 12-month high of $41.42.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.