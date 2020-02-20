Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tucows Inc. is a pioneering provider of personalized information agents and Web sites. They deliver information over the Internet and other communications mediums such as email. Their sites provide users with relevant information they cannot conveniently locate in any one place elsewhere on the Internet. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub lowered Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tucows from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

NASDAQ:TCX opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.12. Tucows has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $90.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.57.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. Tucows had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. Tucows’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tucows will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tucows news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $92,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,398.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Tucows by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tucows by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tucows by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Tucows by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Tucows during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

