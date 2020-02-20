Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Stake Boosted by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,678,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,324,500 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.58% of Vale worth $391,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 552.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 56.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. Vale SA has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.65 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale SA (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.