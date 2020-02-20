ValuEngine Downgrades Copa (NYSE:CPA) to Strong Sell

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Copa in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Copa from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

CPA stock opened at $107.45 on Tuesday. Copa has a 12-month low of $77.57 and a 12-month high of $116.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.19.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.19. Copa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copa will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

