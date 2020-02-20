ValuEngine Downgrades Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) to Sell

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of HWBK stock opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83. Hawthorn Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWBK. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 3,512.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 251,374 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 27,828 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

