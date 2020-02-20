VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 259,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 245,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $127,000.

Shares of FLTR stock opened at $25.44 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $25.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%.

