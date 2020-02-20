Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $93.44

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.44 and last traded at $93.09, with a volume of 4150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.99.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

