Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.47

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.47 and last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 14263193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.68.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPCE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price target for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42.

In related news, CEO George Thomas Whitesides purchased 5,850 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $42,471.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000.

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

