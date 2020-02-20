Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 78.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,097 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,905 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 60.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $52.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $73.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

