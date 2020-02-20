Wells Fargo & Co Increases Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target to $63.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average of $37.29. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $43.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 25,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

