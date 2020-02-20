Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.20

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.18, with a volume of 20358 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEN. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Wendys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $6,054,862.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,618,518.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Wendys by 14.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,123,000 after purchasing an additional 363,545 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wendys by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Wendys by 72.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 769,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 322,561 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Wendys by 512.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in Wendys by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 74,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendys Company Profile (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

