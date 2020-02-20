Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Stake Lessened by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 84.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,292 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 17,563 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth $216,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.68.

Western Digital stock opened at $69.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13, a PEG ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.83. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $72.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.22.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 10,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $663,593.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,215 shares in the company, valued at $15,982,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $142,685.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,366,532.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,648. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.