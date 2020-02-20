Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1,283.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 35,341 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,808,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on WHR shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.88.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WHR opened at $147.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.95. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.79.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

