William D. Baird III Sells 1,254 Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $113,612.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $80.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.61. bluebird bio Inc has a one year low of $71.42 and a one year high of $163.43.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 48.54% and a negative net margin of 1,767.49%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on bluebird bio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in bluebird bio by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in bluebird bio by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in bluebird bio by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

