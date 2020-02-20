Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 403,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 61,762 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,893,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,915,000 after purchasing an additional 68,917 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 242,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 28,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $21.55 on Thursday. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 192.41%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

