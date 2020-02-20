Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WING. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wingstop from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of WING opened at $98.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.32. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $62.15 and a 52-week high of $107.43. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.39, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after buying an additional 203,130 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,322,000 after buying an additional 169,039 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $10,725,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,252.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 123,803 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,084.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 112,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 103,246 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

