Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,203,257 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,403 shares during the quarter. Workday makes up about 0.8% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.26% of Workday worth $855,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 889,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,095,000 after acquiring an additional 315,764 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Workday by 377.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 381,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,755,000 after buying an additional 301,656 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,215,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 15,837.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 258,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 256,569 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Workday by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,005,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,308,000 after buying an additional 256,447 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $197.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of -97.33 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.35. Workday Inc has a 1 year low of $151.06 and a 1 year high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $48,387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 6,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $1,239,897.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 802,275 shares of company stock worth $132,821,744 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.86.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

