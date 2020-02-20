Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Xylem by 376.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 25,385 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 5.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 23.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Xylem by 3.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Xylem by 9.5% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 88,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,024.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,638. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $87.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.95.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

