Zacks: Analysts Expect Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.29). Avenue Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avenue Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATXI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXI opened at $9.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03. Avenue Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $11.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATXI. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $76,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 135.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

