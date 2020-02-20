Zacks: Analysts Expect Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) will announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

BSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $10.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 352,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,415.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $62,367.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,673 shares in the company, valued at $565,417.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,004 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 34,869 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 436.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 210,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 171,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

