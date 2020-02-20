Zacks: Analysts Set $32.00 Target Price for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH)

Shares of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $32.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.40 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Twin River Worldwide an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Twin River Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $252,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,654.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRWH. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,470,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,700,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

TRWH opened at $29.72 on Thursday. Twin River Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39.

Twin River Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin River Worldwide (TRWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin River Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin River Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.