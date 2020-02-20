Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) to Hold

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tribune Publishing Company is a media company. It offers sports, entertainment, business, real estate and travel news and information primarily in the United States. The company operates local media businesses with titles including the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, The Baltimore Sun, Orlando Sentinel, South Florida’s Sun-Sentinel, Virginia’s Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot, The Morning Call of Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, and the Hartford Courant. Tribune Publishing Company, formerly known as Tronc, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

TPCO has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tribune Publishing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

TPCO opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tribune Publishing has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.86.

In related news, major shareholder Alden Global Capital Llc purchased 198,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $2,577,282.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tribune Publishing by 10.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,212,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 116,123 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tribune Publishing during the third quarter valued at $820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tribune Publishing by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Tribune Publishing during the fourth quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tribune Publishing by 2,818.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 30,919 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

