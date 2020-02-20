Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) to Hold

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Veru from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.17.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $275.12 million, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Veru has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $4.74.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 40.45% and a negative net margin of 36.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. 26.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veru by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Veru by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. 10.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

