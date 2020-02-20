Zacks Investment Research Lowers Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) to Hold

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The Company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic and orally bioavailable. The Company’s lead anti-fungal product candidate, MAT2203, utilizes its proprietary lipid nano-crystal formulation technology for the safe and effective delivery of the broad-spectrum fungicidal agent, amphotericin B. Based on the positive patient clinical data reported in 2017, Matinas is preparing for a potential Phase 2 pivotal trial of MAT2203 for prevention of invasive fungal infections in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Aegis initiated coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Matinas BioPharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

MTNB stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68. Matinas BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

In other news, CFO Keith A. Kucinski bought 94,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $112,455.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

