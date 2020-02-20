Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Hold

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Western New England Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Allen J. Miles III sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $28,469.58. Corporate insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 42,239 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,768,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. 52.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

