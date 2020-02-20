Zacks: PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Given $168.75 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. PS Business Parks’ rating score has declined by 33.3% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $168.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PS Business Parks an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSB. Wells Fargo & Co lowered PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other news, COO John W. Petersen sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $122,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $386,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSB opened at $166.80 on Thursday. PS Business Parks has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $192.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

